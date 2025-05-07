Increase motor TP rates, cut GST on health premiums: Non-life insurers

Private sector non-life insurers on Wednesday appealed to the Centre to revise the motor third-party premiums and reduce the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on health insurance premiums.

The insurers made these demands, and some others too, during their meeting with the Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary, according to people familiar with the matter. The PM Fasal Bima Yojana was also discussed.

The insurers also asked the DFS secretary to nudge hospitals to be empanelled on the National Health Claims Exchange (NCHX) so that health insurance claims can be processed faster for customers.

NHCX, a government of India initiative,