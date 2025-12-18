Insurance reforms pave way for 100% foreign ownership in pension firms

By Ranjani Raghavan, Bhaskar Dutta and Saikat Das

India’s move to lift investment caps on the insurance industry also applies to the $177 billion pension fund sector, paving the way for 100 per cent foreign ownership, according to the industry regulator.

The measure is an “enabler” that will help draw interest from global investors in the pension fund sector over time, Sivasubramanian Ramann, chairman of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, said in an interview in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Ramann made the comments just hours before India’s parliament approved removing the foreign ownership cap on insurance companies from the current 74 per cent. Foreign investment in pension funds was also restricted to 74 per cent.