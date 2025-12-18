Home / Finance / Insurance / Insurance reforms pave way for 100% foreign ownership in pension firms

Insurance reforms pave way for 100% foreign ownership in pension firms

The measure is an "enabler" that will help draw interest from global investors in the pension fund sector over time

insurance
The pension sector in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies hasn’t developed as much as the insurance industry.
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 11:48 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
By Ranjani Raghavan, Bhaskar Dutta and Saikat Das
 
India’s move to lift investment caps on the insurance industry also applies to the $177 billion pension fund sector, paving the way for 100 per cent foreign ownership, according to the industry regulator.
 
The measure is an “enabler” that will help draw interest from global investors in the pension fund sector over time, Sivasubramanian Ramann, chairman of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, said in an interview in Mumbai on Wednesday.
 
Ramann made the comments just hours before India’s parliament approved removing the foreign ownership cap on insurance companies from the current 74 per cent. Foreign investment in pension funds was also restricted to 74 per cent.
 
The pension sector in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies hasn’t developed as much as the insurance industry, and was rated among the world’s weakest in a recent pension ranking. However, the regulator has rolled out a slew of reform measures, primarily aimed at providing a nest egg for the swathes of low-income masses in the most populous country.
 
Ramman said the pension regulator had previously received some feedback from foreign entities on investing in pension firms in India.
 
India’s insurance bill now needs the President’s signature to be enacted as law.
 
Complete control allows insurers greater flexibility to position themselves in an economy where rapid growth is allowing a young population to plan for their financial futures. The move comes amid a spurt of foreign investment in Indian banks, and as Wall Street firms increasingly rely on their Indian tech hubs to support global operations.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Draft Insurance Amendment Bill: Stricter safeguards on cards for life funds

Premium

100% FDI in Insurance: Legacy distribution remains hurdle for foreign firms

Tier-II, -III mkts make 62% of new health insurance policies: Report

Insurance industry's premium growth tops 20% for the first time in FY26

Premium

DPDP rules lift cyber, D&O cover enquiries, but major demand yet to emerge

Topics :InsurancePensionsPension in India

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story