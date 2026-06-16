Marine war-risk premiums may ease further if US-Iran agreement holds

That said, the expected easing comes after BMIP helped bring down war-risk insurance rates for exposed cargo by 60-80 per cent from levels seen at the height of the conflict in the Gulf region.
Before the pool was launched, reinsurers were charging as much as 2-3 per cent of cargo value as war-risk premium for shipments moving through the Persian Gulf, according to insurance brokers.
“With the BMIP in place, the pool committee reviews war-risk rates weekly and issues guidance to participating insurers. Once the US-Iran deal is signed on June 19 and vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz normalises, we expect war-risk rates to ease further both under BMIP and from international reinsurers,” said Gaurav Agarwal, head of marine specialities at Prudent Insurance Brokers. “Meanwhile, cargo rates excluding war-risk remain soft, continuing the broader market trend,” he added.