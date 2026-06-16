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Marine war-risk premiums may ease further if US-Iran agreement holds

Industry executives expect war-risk insurance rates to soften further if the US-Iran agreement leads to sustained reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and lower regional tensions

Bharat Maritime Insurance
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Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 6:32 PM IST
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Marine war-risk insurance premiums, which had already started normalising following the launch of the Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool (BMIP), could soften further if the proposed agreement between the US and Iran leads to sustained reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a reduction in regional tensions, insurance market participants said.
 
The US and Iran have agreed on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending the conflict that began in late February.
 
Industry executives cautioned that insurers are unlikely to reduce premiums immediately despite the positive developments, as the response will now largely depend on whether the agreement translates into sustained improvement in shipping conditions across the region.
 
That said, the expected easing comes after BMIP helped bring down war-risk insurance rates for exposed cargo by 60-80 per cent from levels seen at the height of the conflict in the Gulf region.
 
Before the pool was launched, reinsurers were charging as much as 2-3 per cent of cargo value as war-risk premium for shipments moving through the Persian Gulf, according to insurance brokers.
 
“With the BMIP in place, the pool committee reviews war-risk rates weekly and issues guidance to participating insurers. Once the US-Iran deal is signed on June 19 and vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz normalises, we expect war-risk rates to ease further both under BMIP and from international reinsurers,” said Gaurav Agarwal, head of marine specialities at Prudent Insurance Brokers. “Meanwhile, cargo rates excluding war-risk remain soft, continuing the broader market trend,” he added.
 
“While some marine insurers recognise that conditions in the Persian/Arabian Gulf region have improved over the weekend, the overall market response in the short term will largely depend on further de-escalation of hostilities or perceived breaches of the agreement,” said Marcus Baker, global head of marine, cargo and logistics at Marsh.
 
During the four-month conflict, several international insurers and reinsurers either withdrew war-risk cover for vessels transiting high-risk zones or sharply increased premiums for marine hull and cargo policies.
 
The surge in insurance costs prompted the government to launch the $1.5-billion sovereign-backed BMIP earlier this month. Administered by state-owned reinsurer GIC Re and supported by domestic general insurers, the pool has an underwriting capacity of Rs 935 crore and was designed to ensure the availability of war-risk cover for Indian shipping and trade during periods of geopolitical disruption.
 
“Although the reopening of the strait is a positive signal, insurance companies will first need to be comfortable that vessels can sail through the region without interruption before changing their assessment of the risk,” said Hari Radhakrishnan, an expert at the Insurance Brokers Association of India.
 
According to Radhakrishnan, insurers are likely to adopt a wait-and-watch approach over the next few weeks given the possibility of renewed tensions, operational disruptions or breaches of the agreement.
   

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Topics :West AsiaUS Iran tensionsInsuranceShipping industry

First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 6:24 PM IST

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