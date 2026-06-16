Marine war-risk premiums may ease further if US-Iran agreement holds

Marine war-risk insurance premiums, which had already started normalising following the launch of the Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool (BMIP), could soften further if the proposed agreement between the US and Iran leads to sustained reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a reduction in regional tensions, insurance market participants said.

The US and Iran have agreed on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending the conflict that began in late February.

Industry executives cautioned that insurers are unlikely to reduce premiums immediately despite the positive developments, as the response will now largely depend on whether the agreement translates into sustained improvement in shipping conditions across the region.

That said, the expected easing comes after BMIP helped bring down war-risk insurance rates for exposed cargo by 60-80 per cent from levels seen at the height of the conflict in the Gulf region.

Before the pool was launched, reinsurers were charging as much as 2-3 per cent of cargo value as war-risk premium for shipments moving through the Persian Gulf, according to insurance brokers.