Insurers seek higher ceding commissions amid competition in crop insurance

Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the sum insured for a farmer is determined by the scale of finance per hectare for a specific crop, as decided by the District-Level Technical Committee and pre-declared by the State-Level Committee. The total sum insured is calculated by multiplying the scale of finance by the area of the notified crop proposed to be insured.

Farmers pay relatively low premiums under the scheme — up to 2 per cent of the sum insured for kharif crops, up to 1.5 per cent for rabi crops, and up to 5 per cent for commercial and horticultural crops. The balance premium is shared equally by the Centre and state governments, except in the North-Eastern states (from kharif 2020) and Himalayan states (from kharif 2023), where the sharing ratio is 90:10. Farmers are not required to pay any premium beyond these prescribed rates.