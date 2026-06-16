War effect: Gulf-based NRIs double down on Indian term life plans

Although there is an increase in demand for higher sum insured covers, the premiums charged are largely unchanged because life insurers do not price policies solely based on the customer’s geographic location. While insurers may consider factors such as occupation or exposure to specific risks when assessing an application, residence in a Gulf country by itself does not automatically result in higher premiums.

There has been a growth of term insurance products in India after the GST rate on individual life insurance policies was rationalised in September 2025. It was brought down from 18 per cent to zero. Insurers said the move improved affordability and boosted demand for protection policies, particularly higher sum-assured covers, in the second half of FY26. Several private insurers reported an increase in the share of their term insurance products in the year when compared to the year earlier as a result of these changes.