Non-life insurers' premium touches Rs 3 trillion mark in FY25 amid slowdown

The gross direct premium underwritten by the non-life insurers grew 6.20 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) in FY25 to Rs 3.08 trillion compared to 12.78 per cent YoY growth in FY24 at Rs 2.89 trillion amid broader economic slowdown and change in accounting norms.

The premium of general insurers rose by 5.20 per cent YoY to Rs 2.58 trillion, while standalone health insurers recorded 16 per cent growth to Rs 38,413.57 crore. The specialised insurers slipped 0.75 per cent YoY to Rs 11,106.54 crore.

In March 2025, the premiums of the non-life insurers was 0.5 per cent up at Rs 26,698.94 crore. The premium collected by general insurers was down by 0.1 per cent to Rs 21,319.28 crore while the standalone health insurers recorded 11.10 per cent growth to Rs 4,800.13 crore.