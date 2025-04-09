Non-life insurers' premium grow 6.2% to Rs 3.08 trillion in FY25

The gross direct premium underwritten by the non-life insurers grew by 6.20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in FY25 to Rs 3.08 trillion, compared to 12.78 per cent Y-o-Y growth in FY24 at Rs 2.89 trillion.

The general insurers’ premium grew by 5.20 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.58 trillion at the end of FY25, while the standalone health insurers recorded nearly 16 per cent Y-o-Y growth in premium to Rs 38,413.57 crore.

Among the top insurers, New India Assurance’s premium grew by 4.41 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 38,629.21 crore, ICICI Lombard General Insurance clocked 8.30 per cent Y-o-Y growth to Rs 26,833 crore, and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance’s premium grew by 4.61 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 21,416.8 crore.

Even as the growth was broadly muted, the private sector multiline insurers continued to gain market share, while the public sector lost their market share in the financial year.

Among standalone health insurers, the largest player, Star Health & Allied Insurance, clocked 9.58 per cent growth in premiums to Rs 16,716.2 crore.

In March 2025, the premiums of the non-life insurers were flat at Rs 26,698.94 crore. The premium collected by general insurers was down by 0.1 per cent to Rs 21,319.28 crore, while the standalone health insurance companies (SAHIs) recorded 11.10 per cent growth to Rs 4,800.13 crore.

According to analysts at Nuvama, growth for SAHIs has been impacted as the base period includes full long-term premium while the current month contains premium adjusted for 1/n.

The revision in accounting norms was effective from October 1, 2024.