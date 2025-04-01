100% FDI in insurance is progress but uncertainty on safeguards continues

A report by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has highlighted that while India has announced raising the foreign direct investment (FDI) cap in the insurance sector from 74 per cent to 100 per cent, it remains unclear whether certain safeguards introduced in 2021 will be removed.

These safeguards include requirements such as a majority of board members being resident Indians and higher solvency requirements for foreign-invested insurers domiciled outside India.

“According to India’s 2025 Union Budget, India will raise its FDI cap on the insurance sector from 74 per cent to 100 per cent. While this represents progress, it still is not clear if India will remove safeguards instituted in 2021,” the report said.

According to reports, the government is reviewing and simplifying rules to increase the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector to 100 per cent from the current 74 per cent.

Meanwhile, the report has flagged that India maintains an unlevel playing field in the insurance market. Notably, the 2024 report by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) had raised the same concerns.

“State-owned companies are not subject to the same law and prudential supervision as private firms and enjoy various guarantees from the government. Currently, the Indian government maintains an explicit sovereign guarantee on every Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) policy. As a result, many customers choose to buy LIC policies over those offered by private insurers, giving LIC an unfair competitive advantage,” the report said.

Additionally, the report reiterated that Indian regulations afford Indian reinsurers a mandatory first order of preference (or right of first refusal) for reinsurance business in India.

Also Read

“This results in unequal treatment for foreign reinsurers and consolidates risk in a small number of Indian reinsurers, which is counter to global best practices of global diversification of risk,” the report said.

In India, state-owned GIC Re is the only domestic reinsurer, which has been conducting reinsurance business since 1972. Post liberalisation of the insurance industry in 2001, GIC Re was designated as the national reinsurer and has the advantage of first right of refusal and obligatory cession. Currently, there are also 13 foreign reinsurance branches (FRBs), set up by global reinsurance companies, including Munich Re, Swiss Re and Lloyd’s of London, operating in India.

Separately, the USTR report also reiterated that under India’s branch authorisation policy, foreign banks are required to submit their internal branch expansion plans on an annual basis, and their ability to expand is hindered by non-transparent limitations established by the Indian government on branch office expansion.

In January, HSBC India, the Indian arm of London-headquartered HSBC, received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to open 20 new branches across 20 cities.

The report also reiterated that the Indian banking system is dominated by state-owned banks, which account for approximately 60 per cent of total market share and 67 per cent of all Indian bank branches. Most privately owned banks are Indian owned, with foreign banks constituting less than 0.6 per cent of the total bank branches in India.