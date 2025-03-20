Prudential Plc, HCL Group to launch standalone health insurance venture

UK-based Prudential Plc on Thursday said that it has partnered with HCL Group’s promoter company, Vama Sundari Investments (Delhi), to launch a new standalone health insurance company in India. The venture will be a joint partnership, with Prudential Group Holdings, a UK subsidiary of Prudential Plc, holding a 70 per cent stake, while Vama Sundari Investments will own the remaining 30 per cent.

This marks Prudential’s second foray into the insurance business and comes close on the heels of the Indian government allowing 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the sector.

Currently, Prudential has been in a joint venture with ICICI Bank since 2001 in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, where the private sector lender owns 51.04 per cent, while Prudential owns 21.97 per cent. Prudential also owns a 49 per cent stake in ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company through its asset management business, Eatspring Investments.

Anil Wadhwani, CEO, Prudential Plc, said: "India is a key strategic market for Prudential, and we have a deep connection with the country, having opened our first branch in Kolkata in 1923. India’s growing economy, population, and middle class create significant opportunities for growth in its insurance market, especially in the health, savings, protection, and retirement sectors." Prudential Plc (UK) provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. "Through this collaboration, we aim to advance our common mission to enhance access to quality health insurance and drive greater penetration across the country. It reflects our commitment to improving the well-being of millions of Indians and contributing to a stronger, more inclusive healthcare ecosystem," said Shikhar Malhotra, executive director, Vama Sundari Investments (Delhi).