Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Insurance / TDS rationalisation on life insurance payouts draws mixed reactions

TDS rationalisation on life insurance payouts draws mixed reactions

According to analysts at HDFC Securities, the lowering of TDS rates will increase the attractiveness of life insurance policies

TDS tax
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 6:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The reduction of Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) for life insurance payouts has sparked mixed reactions within the industry, with some players anticipating that the change could lead to increased policy sales, while others are uncertain about its overall impact.

In the Union Budget for 2024-25, a reduction in TDS from 5 per cent to 2 per cent on life insurance payouts has been proposed, with effect from October 1, 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Experts believe that this reduction will increase the net payouts for policyholders, improving their cash flow. This could potentially boost insurance policy sales.

According to analysts at HDFC Securities, the lowering of TDS rates will increase the attractiveness of life insurance policies.

“For life insurance companies, this change contributes positively to the overall customer experience. By providing higher net payouts, insurers can foster greater trust and satisfaction among their clients, which is essential for building long-term relationships,” said Manish Pahwa, chief compliance officer, Future Generali India Life Insurance.

“This enhanced customer experience can lead to increased retention rates and referrals, ultimately driving growth in the sector. Additionally, the more favourable payout structure is likely to stimulate demand for life insurance products, encouraging more individuals to buy life insurance policies,” he added.

Having said that, some life insurers see the tax reduction as advantageous for policyholders but expect it to have little effect on their business operations.

More From This Section

Irdai imposes penalty of Rs 2 crore on Bajaj Finance, Aegon Life Insurance

Irdai may consider implementing risk-based supervision model: Keki Mistry

Insurance industry reports premium growth in Q1 FY25 ahead of Budget

Insurance firms eye tax reliefs in upcoming Budget to boost penetration

Non-life insurance companies report 13.7% growth in premiums in Q1 FY25


“We do not anticipate any material change in business due to the rationalisation of TDS (payout for policyholders), as it is primarily operational in nature,” said Niraj Shah, executive director and chief financial officer, HDFC Life.

“It benefits the policyholder or recipient of the policy payout by temporarily increasing their cash flow,” he said.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Budget: TDS on income from G-sec unlikely to impact retail participation

Budget 2024: Higher payouts for life insurance from October 1; know more

Union Budget 2024 gives salaried individuals some relief on TDS, TCS

Budget 2024 proposes lower TDS for insurance commission, bonus payment

Crypto industry body requests reduction in TDS to 0.01% in Budget

Topics :TDSLife InsuranceUnion Budgetfinance sector

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story