Terrorism insurance premium likely to drop up to 15% from April 1

Indian companies taking cover against terrorism risk are likely to see up to 15 per cent drop in premiums from April 1, 2025, as the state-owned reinsurer – General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) – reduces rates for the terrorism risk insurance pool.

After the withdrawal of reinsurance capacity for terrorism risk by international reinsurers following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack in the US, the Indian market formed a terrorism risk insurance pool on April 1, 2002, with all the non-life insurance companies in the country, administered by GIC Re. The pool provides support to insurance of terrorism risks covered under property insurance policies, including cover to dwellings and fixed assets in multiple locations.

According to GIC Re’s communication to the non-life insurance companies, “As per the Pool agreement, the (revision in pool premium rates) was then taken up with the regulator, who has now approved the rate revision. These rates shall be inclusive of the cost incurred towards brokerage/agency commission up to 5 per cent on the terrorism premium for business procured through brokers/agents as per current practice.” The communication has been reviewed by Business Standard. The maximum limit of indemnity for insurance of sabotage and terrorism risk is decided by the pool underwriting committee, where the initial capacity was Rs 200 crore per location, which was gradually increased to Rs 2,000 crore.

GIC Re’s communication to non-life insurance companies said that the domestic reinsurer has revised rates for the residential category to 0.07 per mille for risk insured up to Rs 500 crore from 0.08 per mille, non-industrial to 0.13 per mille from 0.15 per mille, and rates for industrial units were reduced to 0.21 per mille and 0.23 per mille, where the loss limit is based on the total sum insured (TSI). Rate per mille refers to the rate of premium calculated per thousand of the sum insured. “There has been a reduction of around 10 per cent to 15 per cent on the existing terrorism rates. This will have an implication for customers buying policies where terrorism is included in the scope of cover. But some large corporates that do not buy terrorism cover from the Indian pool may buy from international reinsurance markets. They will not have any impact,” said Hari Radhakrishnan, regional director, First Policy Insurance Brokers.