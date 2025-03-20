Home / Finance / Insurance / Centrico Insurance Repository to offer insurance repository services to LIC

Mar 20 2025
Centrico Insurance Repository, a subsidiary of Central Depository Services, has entered into an agreement with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to provide insurance repository services, the company said in its exchange filing on Thursday.
 
The insurance repository system, introduced by the regulator, provides policyholders with a facility to keep insurance policies in electronic form and make changes, modifications, and revisions in the insurance policy.
 
Centrico is already in partnership with 43 insurance companies, including 23 life insurers. LIC is the largest life insurer in the country, with its new business premium so far in FY25 standing at Rs 3.36 trillion.
 
