BC channel payout has to match commercial reality: Dharanidhar Tripathy

The stage is set for reworking the two-decade-old business correspondent (BC) network — the world’s largest boots-on-the-ground channel with 2.5 million agents on the field. The National Strategy for Financial Inclusion 2025–30 supports better remuneration for BCs. Dharanidhar Tripathy , chief executive officer of the Business Correspondent Resource Council, interacted with Raghu Mohan via email. Edited excerpts:

There is a structural mismatch between the expanding responsibilities of BCs and the static nature of their compensation. BC remuneration has not been revised in line with inflation or rising operational costs, while banks have progressively introduced multiple penalty frameworks covering compliance deviations, service outages, transaction errors, and audit observations. Simultaneously, BCs are required to comply with enhanced know-your-customer and anti-money laundering norms, certification requirements, cybersecurity protocols, audit mechanisms, and obligations under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023. These developments have materially increased the cost and risk of last-mile service delivery. From a systemic risk perspective, prolonged economic stress at the BC level may lead to agent attrition, weakened controls, higher fraud exposure, and service discontinuity. Revising remuneration in alignment with current regulatory and operational realities is therefore necessary to ensure sustainability, compliance, and stability of the BC ecosystem.