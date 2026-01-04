Growth, inflation data to determine MPC's future actions: Nagesh Kumar

How is the delay in sealing a trade deal with the US hurting business? Has the MPC’s December decision taken into account the delay in the trade deal with the US?

It is clear that geopolitical uncertainties, including those concerning the high Trump tariffs imposed on India and the possible delays in concluding negotiations to address them, have started to hurt business sentiment. The Trump tariffs are particularly affecting labour-intensive industries such as textiles and garments, leather goods, gems and jewellery, and processed food products like shrimp that have higher exposure to the US market. These are also sectors dominated by micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and account for a disproportionately large share (around 40 per cent) of jobs in the manufacturing sector. Hence, the high tariffs imposed by the US on India have the prospect of affecting MSMEs and employment significantly, as I had observed at the October 2025 MPC.