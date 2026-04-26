'Growth-inflation tradeoff likely to have shifted adversely for near term'

Saugata Bhattacharya , an external member of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monetary policy committee (MPC) says risks of a policy mistake have become heightened, and future actions need to be calibrated carefully, in an email interview to Manojit Saha. Edited excerpts:

Do you think the rate cut cycle is over and rates can only rise from here?

My comments are my own opinions, not those of the MPC.

Given the present heightened uncertainty, it is impossible to predict or have a pre-committed path, or need, for future repo rate actions. These decisions have to be taken on a meeting-by-meeting basis, based on interpretations of incoming data.

Without doubt, the growth – inflation trade-off, in the broader context of the evolving domestic macro-financial conditions, is now likely to have shifted adversely – at least for the near term – compared to the macroeconomic environment at the February 2026 MPC review. Policy judgements rely on a broad spectrum of the RBI’s rigorous analytical frameworks and comprehensive surveys. They are supplemented by external inputs like responses of the Survey of Professional Forecasters and others, multiple external stakeholder feedback, including global central banks’ communications, and other inputs.

The Monetary Policy Report (MPR) has extensively documented household and enterprise inflation expectations. These are supplemented by private surveys, like the IIM-Ahmedabad Business Inflation Expectations Survey and the Purchasing Manager Index (PMI). Each one is signalling higher household and enterprise inflation expectations over various time horizons.

Obviously, latent inflationary pressures have become a concern. How these translate into realised inflation and then feed into inflationary expectations, and thereafter, via wage negotiations and indexations into labour costs, is a real concern.

In the minutes, you said inflation expectations signal risks of rising inflation which is ‘more worrying’. Do you think the situation has worsened in the last 15 days?

The adverse impacts on aggregate demand are difficult to quantify, since a large part of these are likely to originate from the micro and small enterprises and the informal sector.

No. I refer to “more worrying” in terms of inflation expectations, not inflation per se. The MPC forecasts have factored in adverse impacts on both growth and inflation. However, extrapolations of the growth inflation trade-off are not linear. A prolonged West Asia supply chain disruption can have very unpredictable consequences.

Based on your comments, is it correct to assume you are more concerned about inflation than growth?

These will result mostly not from higher input costs but physical shortages. Media has reported extensively on the effects in various fuels-intensive manufacturing clusters. It will be difficult to estimate the effects of shutdowns or reduced output. These will be only be measured in the next round of the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Enterprises (ASUSE).

Loss of incomes will gradually show up in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and other consumer non-durables. We have also read about the reverse migration of labour to their home destinations. How all of this translates into consumer prices remains to be seen.