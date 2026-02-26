Lower US tariffs may improve capital flows, says Saugata Bhattacharya

As regards the recent external developments — the United States (US) Supreme Court striking down the President’s tariffs and then the 15 per cent global tariff announcement by the President — what will be their impact on domestic growth-inflation dynamics?

The US administration’s response to the court ruling seems to be still evolving. It is evaluating multiple options to impose compensatory tariffs under several laws. Many countries seem to be in wait-and-watch mode to see the final contours and the effects on their specific trade and tariff deals with the US. These include India. If the final tariffs are indeed lower, and monetary policy gets more space for liquidity easing, global growth and trade may get a boost. This will give India better export opportunities, and the resulting improvement in global certainties and confidence will hopefully have a positive effect on foreign investment-led capital flows to India.