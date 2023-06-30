MSME sector has bounced back, repayments normal: Sidbi CMD Ramann

Throughout the pandemic, it was the MSME segment that was the worst hit. What is your assessment of its state now?

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are on the road to revival. In the smaller units, which employ a limited number of people, bad loans have gone down. In the micro segment, the total loan exposure is less than Rs 5 crore. Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi), the biggest lender in the small and medium enterprises (SME) segment, believes that the damage to the financial system would be a lot less than expected. This is because revival in the post-Covid economy showed no spike in defaults in government-guaranteed loans. The lender is leveraging the technology platforms from NSEL portal to goods and services (GST) network to cut its loan-disbursal time to just a third., chairman & managing director of Sidbi, while speaking with, explains how MSME repayments have come back to normal.