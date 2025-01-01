Venture capital firm Accel secures $650 million for eighth India fund

Accel, the venture capital firm backing companies like Flipkart and Swiggy, has raised a record $650 million for its eighth India fund, according to filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). With this, Accel’s total investment commitment towards India nears $3 billion.

In 2022, Accel announced its seventh India fund, which also secured $650 million.

Separately, Accel’s US-based global growth fund closed its latest round at $1.35 billion, a portion of which will be allocated to Indian startups, particularly those in pre-IPO stages.

An Accel spokesperson declined to comment on the fund closing.

The announcement of the new India fund comes weeks after two of Accel’s portfolio companies—Swiggy, the food and grocery delivery firm, and BlackBuck (Zinka Logistics)—went public.

Swiggy’s $1.35 billion IPO in November was the sixth-largest in Indian history and the second-biggest in 2024, after Hyundai Motor India’s $3.3 billion IPO in October. The Swiggy IPO was oversubscribed 3.59 times, according to the National Stock Exchange of India.

Accel earned a 35x return on its investment in Swiggy’s IPO, reportedly one of the largest gains for the fund. Accel is said to have invested around $75 million in Swiggy.

In 2015, Accel and SAIF Partners invested about Rs 12 crore in Swiggy, then a 7-month-old food ordering startup.

Accel also held more than 20 per cent in Flipkart when it initially backed the company in 2008. It later reduced its stake to about 6 per cent before Walmart acquired a majority share in Flipkart in 2018.

When Walmart invested $16 billion in Flipkart for a majority stake in 2018, the Bengaluru-based firm was valued at less than $21 billion. Accel retained a 1.1 per cent stake and fully exited the company by 2023, generating cumulative returns of $1.5 billion–$2 billion, or 25–30x on its total investment, according to sources.

Several other Indian companies backed by Accel are preparing for IPOs, including jewellery maker Bluestone, which has filed draft papers for its public issue.

Other portfolio companies such as Zetwerk, Captain Fresh, and Urban Company are also gearing up for public listings in 2025.

In a recent interview, Prashanth Prakash, a partner at Accel, said the funding environment, though previously slow, is now buoyant, with almost 100 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth.

Total funding raised by homegrown startups doubled year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $3.4 billion in the third quarter (Q3) of calendar year 2024 (CY24), according to industry reports. Startups had raised approximately $1.7 billion in the same period in 2023 and nearly $3 billion in Q3CY22.

“We see this momentum accelerating, catalysed by the IPO opportunities in the country. IPOs were the last missing piece in the startup ecosystem, and now the puzzle is kind of complete,” Prakash said.

Prakash highlighted how IPOs like Swiggy’s are becoming some of the largest liquidity events for risk investors in India. The domestic investor ecosystem is also evolving, with more family offices and local investors actively participating, as opposed to relying primarily on global funds in the past.

“A lot of our portfolio companies are preparing to go public. There will be 10-plus IPOs in 2025 from Bengaluru alone,” Prakash added.