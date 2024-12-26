Crypto wrap 2024: Bitcoin, altcoins remain popular among Indian investors

The majority of crypto investors in India have invested in mainstream virtual digital assets (VDAs) such as Bitcoin and altcoins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Ethereum, followed by non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and stablecoins, according to year-end reports compiled by crypto majors CoinDCX and CoinSwitch.

Crypto exchange platform CoinDCX reported that 14.6 per cent of total investments on its platform were allocated to Bitcoin, while CoinSwitch recorded Bitcoin's share at 7 per cent.

The recent Bitcoin rally in December saw the cryptocurrency surge past the $100,000 mark, drawing Indian investors to homegrown crypto exchanges.

Women crypto investors increased in 2024, mirroring the rising user base of these crypto exchanges. CoinDCX's user base grew by 14.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 16 million investors in 2024, up from about 14 million in 2023. Around 15 per cent of investors on the platform were women, with their participation among high net-worth individuals (HNIs) rising to 20 per cent.

CoinSwitch’s user base expanded to over 20 million investors, with 11 per cent of them being women.

Both reports highlighted Indian cities adopting crypto in 2024. Common cities in the top ten included New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Kolkata. Interestingly, smaller cities and towns such as Lucknow, Botad in Gujarat, Jaipur, Guwahati, Ludhiana, and Nagpur also featured on the list.

On a cumulative basis, crypto firms held a combined proof of reserves (PoR) exceeding Rs 8,600 crore, according to the latest figures. PoR serves as evidence that a financial entity has the holdings it claims, assuring users that the platform is adequately liquid and funds can be withdrawn at any time. It ensures transparency regarding the holdings of both users and crypto exchanges.

The year 2024 also witnessed a major cyber breach at homegrown crypto exchange WazirX, resulting in a loss of about 45 per cent of its crypto assets.

Three months after the breach, Ashish Singhal, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of CoinSwitch, alleged that WazirX moved over $73 million worth of crypto to exchanges like Bybit and Kucoin.

Zettai, the parent firm of WazirX, has since filed an application with the Singapore High Court seeking permission to convene a meeting of its creditors. The meeting aims to present a scheme of arrangement for recovering the lost funds and bringing it to a vote, subject to the court’s approval.