AIF investments rise 32% to ₹5.38 trillion by March 2025, shows data

Investments in Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) by India’s high net-worth individuals (HNIs) rose to ₹5.38 trillion by the end of the March 2025 quarter, up 32 per cent from ₹4.07 trillion in the same period last year, according to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The increase is linked to rising market volatility and shifting global macroeconomic trends, prompting affluent investors to diversify their portfolios and reduce exposure to traditional asset classes. The move towards AIFs reflects a growing interest in investment options that provide broader risk management and are less correlated with public markets.

These evolving market conditions are encouraging HNIs to move away from conventional assets like equities and fixed income instruments, according to a report by Multi-Act Trade and Investments, an investment advisory firm. AIFs are privately pooled investment vehicles regulated by Sebi, which invest in line with a defined strategy. They are classified into three categories: Category I includes venture capital and infrastructure funds; Category II covers private equity and debt funds; and Category III consists of hedge funds and other complex strategies. These funds are typically accessed by institutional and wealthy investors.