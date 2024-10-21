MoUs worth Rs 15 trn signed ahead of Rising Rajasthan Summit: CM Bhajanlal

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday slammed the Congress and said that MoUs worth Rs 15 trillion have already been signed for investment, two months before the Rising Rajasthan Summit. Addressing the welcome ceremony organised by the Joint Valmini Workers Union, he said, "Today I was listening to the Congress press conference, they were saying that the chief minister is going abroad and he has not brought a single penny. Will anyone bring the money in a sack or a bag?"



Sharma said, "MoUs worth Rs 15 trillion have been signed, can't you (Congress) see them? What a huge amount of work has been done and there are still two months left for the Rising Rajasthan Summit."



He said that the sanitation workers have an important role in building the nation. They make an important contribution to creating a clean and healthy environment by protecting people from diseases and dirt.

He said that the safety, respect and welfare of sanitation workers is the priority and responsibility of the state government.

The Rajasthan government has simplified the rules by making amendments in accordance with the demands and suggestions of sanitation workers.

Sharma said that the sanitation workers should have got their rights earlier but the previous government worked to delay, suspend and mislead these recruitments.

The chief minister said that a total of 10 lakh jobs will be created in five years by providing maximum opportunities in the private sector as well.

Sharma said that to ensure that the recruitments are completed promptly, the calendar of recruitments has also been released through the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board for the next two years, and the date of examinations has been fixed.