Home / Finance / Investment / RBI eases recently tightened regulations for banks' investments in AIFs

RBI eases recently tightened regulations for banks' investments in AIFs

This was to ensure the rules were uniformly implemented among lenders and to address stakeholders' concerns, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a release

The RBI had tightened its rules after concerns over instances where AIFs, including private credit funds, were used to mask bad loans in the financial system.
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 7:18 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's central bank on Wednesday eased its recently tightened rules that mandated lenders set aside higher provisions if they have bought into alternative investment funds (AIFs) that, in turn, have invested in the lender's borrowers.

This was to ensure the rules were uniformly implemented among lenders and to address stakeholders' concerns, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a release. These concerns, Reuters has reported, include slowing the AIF industry's growth.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In December, the RBI barred banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) from investing in AIFs that have investments in existing and recent borrowers.

And should the fund invest in a lender's existing borrower, that lender would need to liquidate their investment in the AIFs in 30 days, failing which it would have provision for its full investment.

Now, rather than a 100% provision, banks need to set aside funds to only cover that part of their investment in an AIF that is further invested in the debtor company, the RBI said on Wednesday.

The RBI had tightened its rules after concerns over instances where AIFs, including private credit funds, were used to mask bad loans in the financial system.

But the unintended consequences of these rules had forced the central bank and market regulator to consider exemptions, Reuters had reported.

The RBI clarified that investments in equity shares of a lender's debtor company will not be considered, but that all other investments, including in hybrid instruments, would come within the scope of its rules.

It further said that a bank's investments in AIFs through intermediaries, such as fund of funds or mutual funds, would not fall within the scope of its rules.

Also Read

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

After Audi, Maruti Suzuki to hike prices of its cars from January 2024

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: What should borrowers do?

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept at 6.5%; Q4FY24 inflation forecast lowered to 5%

PE, VC investments fall to $2.2 billion in Feb as big-ticket deals dry up

Sebi bars JM Financial from acting as lead manager of debt issue

Circumventions of rules industry-wide problem in AIFs: Sebi member Narayan

Mkt regulator Sebi warns investors against fraudsters claiming to be FPIs

Motilal Oswal secures Rs 1,250 cr in first close for AIF real estate fund

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RBIcar safety regulationsInvestmentBanksBanking sectorAIF

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story