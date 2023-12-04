Home / Finance / News / 28 crypto, VDA platforms register with FIU-India to comply with PMLA norms

28 crypto, VDA platforms register with FIU-India to comply with PMLA norms

Crypto exchanges and intermediaries dealing with VDAs were required to perform KYC of their clients and users of the platform

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 5:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

As many as 28 Virtual Digital Assets (VDA) service providers, including WazirX, Coin DCX and Coinswitch, have registered themselves with the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND), Finance Ministry said on Monday.

The Finance Ministry in March had said entities dealing in VDAs, crypto exchanges and intermediaries would be considered "reporting entity" under the Prevention of money laundering Act (PMLA).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Accordingly, crypto exchanges and intermediaries dealing with VDAs were required to perform KYC of their clients and users of the platform.

To a question on whether these guidelines and reporting requirements are applicable to Offshore Crypto Exchanges servicing the Indian market, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary replied in the affirmative.

"The guidelines and reporting requirements are applicable to offshore crypto exchanges servicing the Indian Market. The process of registration for the said VDA service providers has been initiated," Chaudhary said in the Lok Sabha.

Appropriate action under PMLA shall be initiated in cases of non-compliance by offshore platforms, he added.

The minister further said 28 entities have registered themselves for providing services related to VDAs.

These include Neblio Technologies Pvt Ltd operating trading platform Coin DCX, Zanmai Labs Pvt ltd (WazirX), Bitcipher Labs LLP (Coinswitch), Nextgendev Solutions Pvt Ltd (CoinswitchX), Awlencan Innovations India Ltd (Zebpay).

Under the anti-money laundering law, reporting entities are required to maintain KYC details or records of documents evidencing the identity of its clients and beneficial owners as well as account files and business correspondence relating to its clients.

Also Read

CoinDCX partners with KoinX to allow crypto tax tracking on its platform

Y-Combinator-backed Mudrex becomes FIU-registered crypto platform

Manipur violence: FIU investigates high-value financial transactions

Filing ITR for crypto gains: Here's your guide on taxation for VDAs

FIU likely to launch global crypto exchange database by March next year

Nearly 80 mn tax returns filed till Dec 2: MoS Finance informs Parliament

L&T Finance announces completing merger of 3 subsidiaries with itself

MPC likely to hold repo rate for fifth time in a row, shows BS poll

RBI to retain 6.5% rate as growth comfortable, inflation in check: Experts

Bank lending to private corporate rises 14.9% in Sep 2023: RBI data

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :cryptocurrencyPMLAKYC

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story