RBI may set cutoff yield on 10-yr state bonds in 7.32%-7.35% band: Poll

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian states will aim to raise an aggregate of 173 billion Indian rupees ($2.09 billion) on Tuesday through the sale of bonds maturing in five years to 30 years.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.32%-7.35% band, according to a Reuters poll of 13 traders.

Note Quantum (in bln Median Min Max

rupees)

5-year 10 7.20% 7.18% 7.22%

6-7 year 13 7.28%-7.30% 7.26% 7.32%

8-10 year 40 7.32%-7.35% 7.31% 7.36%

14-30 year 110 7.32%-7.40% 7.30% 7.42%

($1 = 82.5850 Indian rupees)

