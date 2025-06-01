Signs bright for MSME sector as lending and financial stability improve

The TransUnion CIBIL and SIDBI MSME Pulse report for May has it that in FY25 credit to the sector stood at ₹35.2 trillion, up 13 per cent year-on-year. The quality of the book also improved: overall balance-level delinquencies (measured as 90-720 days-past-due, a reference to cases where the account is not current and classified as sub-standard) was at its lowest level in the last five years at 1.79 per cent, an improvement of 35 basis points. This last aspect must be read along with the support extended under the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) to motivate lenders to step up lending, albeit with proper underwriting and credit-monitoring mechanisms. In FY25, there were more than 2.7 million beneficiaries with guarantees extended at ₹3.06 trillion, a growth of 51 per cent over the previous financial year — the highest in CGTMSE's history.

The stronger scaffolding — both by way of fiscal support and government policy initiatives — is being hooked into by players to step up their game. On the ride Take Bank of Baroda (BoB): it has set up more than 350 specialised MSME branches with experienced relationship managers, product specialists and service teams; these branches are well positioned to strengthen delivery across the bank’s network. “These are in high-potential pin codes and strategically mapped to the branch network to ensure greater reach, sharper service delivery, and stronger last-mile credit access,” says Beena Vaheed, BoB’s executive director (ED).

Take another initiative which is paying off big time: TreDS, short for Trade Receivables Discounting System, an online platform that enables MSMEs to access working capital by discounting their invoices to financiers, primarily through an auction mechanism. TReDS has grown to over ₹2,33,000 crore in FY25 from around ₹950 crore in FY18, notes an impact study by the Receivables Exchange of India (RXIL) in partnership with the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore). The presence of multiple financiers and the auctioning mechanism has reduced the interest burden (on buyers and sellers) on the platform. There has also been a considerable improvement in the participation of MSMEs with women entrepreneurs or senior women executives, with their share increasing to 7,406 companies (40 per cent) from 14 firms (10 per cent) during FY18-24.

Can TReDS be fine-tuned? As Ketan Gaikwad of RXIL sees it, integration with other digital infrastructure such as government e-marketplace, Goods and Services Tax (GST) network, e-invoicing, and the account aggregator framework can further streamline processes, reduce fraud, and lower transaction costs. “Regulatory support to encourage mandatory participation of large buyers and government enterprises, and perhaps even incentive schemes for timely payments can significantly boost the ecosystem's health and ensure MSMEs receive their dues efficiently,” says the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of RXIL. There are pain points in TReDs though. A significant share of registered participants is not active and has no processed transactions, suggesting a need to identify the potential causes behind their inactivity. Most MSMEs cited a breakdown in their trading relationships either due to pausing sales to buyers or their buyers becoming insolvent as the main cause for inactivity. A few MSMEs also mentioned that they were engaging in direct transactions with buyers, benefiting from a faster payment period of 15-20 days. A case is now being made to extend the Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Factoring under National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Limited to cover invoices. Doing so would enable factoring companies and banks to accept bills drawn on smaller or lower-rated buyers, facilitating greater inclusion. Over time, as transaction histories develop, the need for guarantees may diminish, allowing financiers to rely on established credit records.

Formal business Finance apart, what’s missed in the MSME plot is the importance of formalisation. This was highlighted by J Swaminathan, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on November 16 last year. He said many MSMEs operate informally, “making it challenging for lenders to assess their creditworthiness due to information asymmetry, particularly regarding their financial performance.” Swaminathan was speaking at the CEO forum of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Hyderabad. He was for MSMEs registering on the Udyam Portal and filing GST returns. That will enhance their credibility and may qualify them for priority sector lending and government schemes, by reinforcing their trustworthiness in the eyes of financial institutions. Record keeping is another blind spot. “Having financial statements prepared by certified professionals and audited by qualified auditors shall further bolster their credibility,” he said. This becomes critical as lenders also have to answer central bank inspectors if it is found they have been “accommodative of MSMEs” with less than adequate financial records — well intentioned though it may have been to help tide over a tight situation.

Bhavesh Jain, MD and CEO of TransUnion CIBIL, feels it is imperative that MSMEs receive assistance in accessing formal credit and guidance in debt management. Additionally, fluctuations in the business cycle affect these enterprises disproportionately, as they often lack the financial reserves or support necessary to navigate adverse conditions. “Therefore, it is crucial to extend support to this sector and equip it with tools for effective financial management.” That said, MSMEs must also step up: it’s a touchy area but the trade knows these issues cannot be ducked. ‘Long way to go’ “My recent interactions with a cross section of MSMEs have brought out three clear areas where they have a long way to go: corporate governance, including data integrity; poor understanding of cross-border trade; and digital transformation,” notes Ravindra Kumar, advisory board member of SME Chamber of India. These seriously hamper MSMEs’ creditworthiness, be it while raising loans or tapping capital. There is reluctance in hiring a professional chief financial officer (CFO) even in cases of larger mid-market companies. They would rather still depend on either virtual part-time CFOs or chartered accountancy firms. The larger SMEs have to get on board high-quality independent directors (IDs). The fight to onboard IDs is increasingly becoming tough across India Inc. “A large section of MSMEs is now exposed to cross-border exposures either through imports or exports, but there is a fair lack of understanding as to how to finance international trade, manage cross-nation tariff and payment and currency risks,” says Kumar. The problem accentuates due to their lending partners being mostly local banks unable to provide the necessary expertise and hand holding. These companies must engage advisors who have international banking and trade financing experience. This fault-line is set to deepen and broaden with the global tariffs issue.

Then you have the transition to digital. “There’s a need to push for adoption of a digital marketplace to serve the MSME segment — both from the supply and demand sides. This will help MSMEs to optimise their cost of production and at the same time bring about better demand discoverability to expand access to newer markets,” notes Rohan Lakhaiyar, partner at Grant Thornton Bharat. While the government is playing a role through MSME Mart, there’s a compelling business case for digital startups to enter this niche and facilitate growth of MSME profitably. The RXIL-IIM Bangalore study touches upon this aspect: TReDS should partner with industry bodies and local associations to conduct workshops and webinars to educate MSMEs on the importance of working capital management and the benefits of the platform. It should advocate for government initiatives aimed at improving digital capabilities among MSME entrepreneurs.