UPI numbers hit all-time high in May, cross Rs 25 trn for the first time

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions touched 18.68 billion in volume and Rs 25.14 trillion in value in May 2025, an all-time high for the digital system since it became operational in April 2016.
The May numbers were up 4 per cent in volume and 5 per cent in value, compared to 17.89 billion and Rs 23.95 trillion in April, showed National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data on Sunday. The transaction volume also reflects a 33 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, while the value was up 23 per cent. The previous record was in March 2025, when it clocked 18.3 billion in volume and Rs 24.77 trillion in value.
The number of daily transactions also increased from 596 million in April to 602 million in May, leading to a rise in value from Rs 79,831 crore in April to Rs 81,106 crore in May.
There were 464 million Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transactions in May, up 3 per cent from 449 million in April. IMPS transactions also climbed 3 per cent in value terms from Rs 6.22 trillion last month to Rs 6.41 trillion in May. These figures were at 462 million and Rs 6.67 trillion in March.
Compared to May 2024, this month's IMPS numbers were down 17 per cent in volume but up 6 per cent in value. The number of daily transactions dipped marginally from 14.98 million to 14.96 million between April and May this year, leading to a drop in daily value from Rs 20,722 crore to Rs 20,673 crore.
On the other hand, the number of FASTag transactions increased by 5 per cent to 404 million in volume during the month under review versus 383 million in April. The value also rose 4 per cent to Rs 7,087 crore, compared to Rs 6,801 crore in April. In March, these were recorded at 379 million and Rs 6,800 crore, respectively.
The May FASTag numbers marked a 16 per cent rise in volume and a 20 per cent increase in value versus the same month in 2024. The number of daily transactions increased from 12.75 million to 13.05 million, raising the value from Rs 227 crore to around Rs 229 crore during the same period.
During the month under review, the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) also rose 11 per cent to 105 million transactions, up from 95 million in April. The value of transactions during May was Rs 28,703 crore, up 8 per cent compared to Rs 26,618 crore in April. The number of daily transactions stood at 3.37 million in volume and Rs 926 crore in value, up from 3.18 million and Rs 887 crore in April. AePS saw a 16 per cent increase in volume and a 23 per cent rise in value compared to May 2024.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.