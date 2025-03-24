Home / Finance / News / Ajay Seth, 1987-batch IAS officer, designated as new finance secretary

Ajay Seth, 1987-batch IAS officer, designated as new finance secretary

A 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service officer from the Karnataka cadre, Seth is also known for his role as the officer in charge of the finance track of the Group of 20 under India's presidency

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, Ajay Seth
A 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service officer from the Karnataka cadre, Ajay Seth is also known for his role as the officer in charge of the finance track of the Group of 20 (G20) under India’s presidency.
BS Reporter Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 7:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The appointments committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of Ajay Seth as finance secretary in the Union Ministry of Finance on Monday. Seth is currently the secretary in the department of economic affairs in the finance ministry and holds additional charge as revenue secretary.
 
A 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service officer from the Karnataka cadre, Seth was the officer-in-charge of the finance track of the Group of 20 (G20) under India’s presidency.
 
Seth is credited with heading initiatives such as India’s first sovereign green bond issuance and the creation of the infrastructure finance secretariat.
 
The role of the finance secretary usually goes to the senior-most officer in the finance ministry. The post had fallen vacant after the previous finance secretary, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, was appointed chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
 
Before Pandey, the post of finance secretary was held by T V Somanathan, presently the cabinet secretary.
 
Seth holds a bachelor of technology degree from Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee and a master of business administration degree from Ateneo de Manila University.

Also Read

Submission of age, quota-related papers now mandatory for UPSC prelims

SC gives relief to ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar from arrest till Feb 14

Arunish Chawla named revenue secy, Vineet Joshi to be higher education secy

Religious Whatsapp group: IAS officer's phone reset, says Kerala police

Kerala govt to examine controversial WhatsApp group formed for IAS officers

 
His career spans over three decades and he has significant expertise in public finance, taxation, and social sector administration.
 
The bureaucrat gained recognition for his work in transforming Karnataka’s commercial tax administration, for which he received the Prime Minister’s Award for excellence in Public Administration in 2013.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ajay Seth takes baton from Tuhin Kanta Pandey as new Finance Secretary

RBI's $10 billion forex swap sees over 2x demand, cut-off at Rs 5.86

Indian Rupee ends 35 paise stronger; Logs best winning streak in 13 months

Indian Rupee opens stronger at 85.94/$, gains for ninth straight session

Premium

Business correspondents to undergo digital audit and fresh training

Topics :IAS officersIAS officerFinance Secretary

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story