Allcargo Terminals to raise ₹38.28 cr through convertible warrants issuance

Multimodal logistics operator Allcargo Terminals Ltd (ATL) on Tuesday said it plans to raise Rs 38.28 crore through the issuance of up to 1.32 crore fully convertible warrants to the promoters/promoter group.

The proposed fundraise, which will kickstart ATL's three-year expansion plans, will be utilised for building capacity and setting up new container freight stations (CFS) and inland container depots (ICDs), the company said.

An Allcargo group firm, ATL, specializes in CFS and ICD with pan-India presence, serving diverse logistical requirements at strategic locations such as JNPT, Mundra, Chennai, and Kolkata.

"The Board of Directors of ATL has approved the preferential allotment in its meeting held on July 15, 2025," Allcargo Terminals said.

"As India's logistics sector undergoes structural transformation, ATL is well positioned to scale up operational capacity while remaining capital-efficient and growth-focussed, creating sustainable value for all stakeholders," said Shashi Kiran Shetty, Founder and Chairman, Allcargo Group. Each warrant has a face value of Rs 2 per share, will be issued at an issue price of Rs 29 per warrant with a premium of Rs 27 per warrant, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, it stated. This issuance accounts for approximately 5 per cent of ATL's post-conversion equity share capital and is priced at around 1 per cent premium to the SEBI-defined floor price, as per the company.

ATL said its current capacity stands at 8.3-lakh TEUs annually across seven facilities in five hubs that handle approximately 80 per cent of India's EXIM trade. ATL plans to augment its capacity to over 13-lakh in the coming three years -- by expanding some of its key facilities and by developing new CFS/ICD facilities, the company said. This strategic move is in line with ATL's long-term growth roadmap and will support the company's multi-location infrastructure expansion at Mundra and Nhava Sheva, Greenfield ICD at Farukhnagar and infra upgrades at existing facilities, ATL said. Currently operating at 80-85 per cent capacity utilisation, the expansion plans will enable the company to cater to future demand and consolidate its leading position in key logistics corridors, the company said.