Monday, July 07, 2025 | 11:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Kerala HC orders conditional arrest of cargo ship in ₹9,531 cr damage case

Kerala HC orders conditional arrest of cargo ship in ₹9,531 cr damage case

Kerala's Environment Department, which brought the case, said the sunken vessel had 643 cargo containers and that the damage caused was enormous

Kerala High court

The High Court, after hearing arguments from the state's legal team and the lawyers representing the shipowners, said documents showed both vessels were linked. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Press Trust of India Kochi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 11:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Kerala High Court on Monday ordered the conditional arrest of a cargo ship anchored at Vizhinjam Port in connection with a ₹9,531 crore compensation case filed by the State of Kerala over a major shipwreck and environmental damage.

The vessel, MSC AKITETA II (IMO 9220847), was ordered to be detained after the state accused the owners and managers of another ship which appears to be of the same company, MSC ELSA III (IMO 9123221), of causing severe pollution off the Kerala coast.

The MSC ELSA III had capsized and sunk off Kerala coast on May 25, allegedly releasing oil and cargo that harmed the marine environment, damaged the coastline and affected the livelihood of thousands of fishermen.

 

Kerala's Environment Department, which brought the case, said the sunken vessel had 643 cargo containers and that the damage caused was enormous.

The state is seeking ₹9,531 crore in total including compensation for environmental harm, clean-up efforts and economic losses to local fishing communities.

Also Read

CNG petrol pump

Toilets at petrol pump cannot be used as public facilities, says Kerala HC

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Kerala HC summons Priyanka Gandhi in petition challenging Wayanad win

Supreme Court, SC

Preventive detention is an extraordinary power, use it sparingly: SC

Kerala High court

Kerala HC allows trans couple to be named as 'parents' on birth certificate

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

3 Kerala HC judges, families narrowly escape Pahalgam terror attack

The High Court, after hearing arguments from the state's legal team and the lawyers representing the shipowners, said documents showed both vessels were linked.

It found that both ships appear to be managed by the same company, making them "sister vessels". That allowed the court to order the arrest of MSC AKITETA II to secure the state's claim arising from the MSC ELSA III disaster.

Justice M A Abdul Hakhim said the ship would remain under arrest unless the owners deposited the full amount or provided security for the claim. However, the court allowed the ship to continue loading and unloading cargo in the meantime.

"The 1st respondent vessel by name MSC AKITETA II (IMO 9220847) along with her hull, tackle, engine, machinery spares, gear, apparel, paraphernalia, furniture etc presently anchored in the Vizhinjam Port is ordered to be arrested until ₹9,531 crores is deposited by the 1st respondent in this Court or until security for the said amount is furnished by the 1st respondent to the satisfaction of this Court," the order said.

The case will be heard again on July 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US President Donald Trump

Highlights: Trump says 'first tariff letters' to be sent at 9.30 pm IST today

Delhi HC

Delhi High Court rejects Celebi's plea against revoked security permit

Radha Krishna Kishore

Centre withholding funds for schemes, depriving people: J'khand FinMin

accident

Nine dead, 33 injured as mini bus overturns in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Ploug

520 farmers commit suicide in Marathwada region in Jan-Jun: Report

Topics : Kerala High Court High Court cargo ships

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 11:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEHP omniBook 5 PriceWorld Chocolate Day 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon