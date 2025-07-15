Home / Finance / News / AI video platform Trupeer raises ₹25.8 crore from RTP Global, others

Trupeer CEO and co-founder Shivali Goyal said that the platform is already being used by over 10,000 teams globally to turn raw screen recordings into instant. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 6:58 PM IST
AI video platform Trupeer has raised ₹3 million (around Rs 25.8 crore) in a seed funding round led by RTP Global, a statement said on Tuesday.

The funding round also saw participation from Salesforce Ventures and a consortium of over 20 CIO and CTO angel investors from Fortune 500 companies, Trupeer said.

This round supports Trupeer's mission to reinvent how teams create product videos, tutorials, and walkthroughs, the AI platform said, adding that it will help unlock AI videos for business workflow communication. 

Trupeer CEO and co-founder Shivali Goyal said that the platform is already being used by over 10,000 teams globally to turn raw screen recordings into instant, studio-quality product videos across 50-plus languages for product marketing, customer success and training.

Looking ahead, Trupeer is expanding beyond screen recordings. The team is building new ways to generate video from documents, personalize content at scale, and integrate natively with the tools where teams already work, from CRMs to learning platforms, the platform said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTechnology

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

