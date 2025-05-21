Home / Finance / News / Indian Rupee opens flat at 85.65/$ as weak Dollar caps decline

Indian Rupee opens flat at 85.65/$ as weak Dollar caps decline

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency depreciated 1 paise to open at 85.65 after closing at 85.64 against the greenback on Tuesday

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar
dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian Rupee opened flat on Wednesday, a day after it snapped two days of gains, as the weakness in the dollar index capped heavy depreciation in the currency. 
 
The domestic currency depreciated 1 paise to open at 85.65 after closing at 85.64 against the greenback on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data. The currency has fallen by over 1.3 per cent so far this month. 
 
The local unit fell on Tuesday as oil companies bought dollars and a stocks selloff by global funds, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities worth over ₹10,000 crore in the cash market, the highest in over three months.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index showed signs of weakness as it once again fell below the 100 mark. The index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was trading 0.44 per cent lower at 99.67. The fall in the index boosted Asian currencies, which rose between 0.1 per cent and 0.4 per cent.
 
The decline in the index comes after Federal Reserve officials had a cautious tone on the US economic outlook. According to reports, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem cautioned that the US labour market may weaken and prices could rise, a concern echoed by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic. The 10-year treasury yield climbed back to the 4.50 per cent level, while short-maturity yields were broadly unchanged.
 
On the geopolitical front, tensions escalated after reports emerged that Israel is preparing for a potential strike on Iranian nuclear facilities. Following this news, Brent crude price was up 1.48 per cent to $66.35 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were 0.21 per cent lower at 62.56, as of 9:15 AM IST. 

Also Read

Indian Rupee ends 23 paise weaker at 85.63/$; dollar, crude trade weak

Indian Rupee snaps two-day winning streak; opens 8 paise lower at 85.48/$

Indian Rupee ends higher at 85.40/$ as dollar slips after Moody's downgrade

Indian Rupee opens 8 paise higher at 85.44/$ as oil, dollar retreat

Rupee steady versus dollar, but loses ground against euro, pound in 2025

ALSO READ: Trump calls Biden's 'open border' policy treason, blames inner circle
 
Firm global crude oil prices intensified the downside pressure on the currency, according to Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors. The latest geopolitical developments may cause a tick-up in oil prices, which can cause the rupee to be in pressure, he said. 
 
Technically, the dollar-rupee pair is expected to face strong resistance near 85.60-85.80 levels while 85.20 will act as a strong support, Pabari said. 
    ALSO READ: Trump calls Biden's 'open border' policy treason, blames inner circle
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Expedite M&As that pose no competition threat: FM Sitharaman to CCI

What role will central banks play when tokenised finance goes mainstream?

Premium

Management buyouts have seen an uptick after Covid-19, shows data

Premium

Open market operations: The central bank's new communication policy

RBI proposes new norms for RE investments in AIFs, seeks public feedback

Topics :RupeeIndian rupeeRupee vs dollarcurrency marketBrent crude oilcommodity tradingUS Dollar

First Published: May 21 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story