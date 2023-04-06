Home / Finance / News / As RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, here's a timeline of it since June 2000

The standing deposit facility rate and the marginal standing facility rate also remained unchanged

MUMBAI
Apr 06 2023 | 12:03 PM IST
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India surprised markets by holding its key repo rate steady on Thursday after six consecutive hikes, saying it was closely monitoring the impact of recent global financial turbulence.

The monetary policy committee kept the key lending rate, or repo rate, unchanged at 6.50%.

The standing deposit facility rate and the marginal standing facility rate also remained unchanged.

For a timeline of changes to the standing deposit facility rate, click here.

Here is a timeline of changes to India's repo rate since June 2000.

*RATE (%) EFFECTIVE DATE

6.50% 06-04-2023

6.50 08-02-2023

6.25 07-12-2022

5.90 30-09-2022

5.4005-08-2022

4.90 08-06-2022

4.40 04-05-2022

4.00 22-05-2020

4.40 27-03-2020

5.15 06-02-2020

5.15 05-12-2019

5.15 04-10-2019

5.40 07-08-2019

5.75 06-06-2019

6.00 04-04-2019

6.25 07-02-2019

6.50 01-08-2018

6.25 06-06-2018

6.00 02-08-2017

6.25 04-10-2016

6.50 05-04-2016

6.75 29-09-2015

7.25 02-06-2015

7.50 04-03-2015

7.75 15-01-2015

8.00 28-01-2014

7.75 29-10-2013

7.50 20-09-2013

7.25 03-05-2013

7.50 19-03-2013

7.75 29-01-2013

8.00 17-04-2012

8.50 25-10-2011

8.25 16-09-2011

8.00 26-07-2011

7.50 16-06-2011

7.25 03-05-2011

6.75 17-03-2011

6.50 25-01-2011

6.25 02-11-2010

6.00 16-09-2010

5.75 27-07-2010

5.50 02-07-2010

5.25 20-04-2010

5.00 19-03-2010

4.75 21-04-2009

5.00 04-03-2009

5.50 02-01-2009

6.50 08-12-2008

7.50 03-11-2008

8.00 20-10-2008

9.00 29-07-2008

8.50 24-06-2008

8.00 11-06-2008

7.75 30-03-2007

7.50 31-01-2007

7.25 30-10-2006

7.00 25-07-2006

6.75 08-06-2006

6.50 24-01-2006

6.25 26-10-2005

6.00 31-03-2004

7.00 19-03-2003

7.10 07-03-2003

7.50 12-11-2002

8.00 28-03-2002

8.50 07-06-2001

8.75 30-04-2001

9.00 09-03-2001

10.00 06-11-2000

10.25 13-10-2000

13.50 06-09-2000

15.00 30-08-2000

16.00 09-08-2000

10.00 21-07-2000

9.00 13-07-2000

12.25 28-06-2000

12.60 27-06-2000

13.05 23-06-2000

13.00 22-06-2000

13.50 21-06-2000

14.00 20-06-2000

13.50 19-06-2000

10.85 14-06-2000

9.55 13-06-2000

9.25 12-06-2000

9.05 09-06-2000

9.00 07-06-2000

9.05 05-06-2000

* Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the repo rate was known as the reverse repo rate. For further details, please see the central bank's website: (www.rbi.org.in)

 

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

First Published: Oct 04 2017 | 6:22 PM IST

