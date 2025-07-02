AU Small Finance Bank appoints two independent directors, senior executives

AU Small Finance Bank on Wednesday said it has appointed two independent directors and a number of senior executives across verticals.

The two independent directors are Nandkumar Saravade - a former IPS officer and an expert in cyber security, fraud risk and regulatory technology- and Jagajit Mangal Prasad, having an experience of over three decades in human capital strategy.

ALSO READ: AU Small Finance Bank partners with LIC to broaden life insurance reach

Besides, the bank has appointed Yogesh Jain as Chief Operating Officer, Vivek Tripathi as Chief Credit Officer and Dhavan Shah as Head (Commercial Banking).

Avinash Sharan has been elevated to Head (Branch Banking) and Arvind Butola as National Business Head (Credit Cards & Unsecured Loans), the bank said in a statement.