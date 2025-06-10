Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 10:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / TA Associates exits AU Small Finance Bank; sells 1.26% stake for ₹714 cr

TA Associates exits AU Small Finance Bank; sells 1.26% stake for ₹714 cr

According to the bulk deal data available on the BSE, US-based TA Associates through its arm TA FDI Investors sold 93.90 lakh shares

Money

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 760.07 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 713.78 crore.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Private equity firm TA Associates on Tuesday exited AU Small Finance Bank by selling its entire 1.26 per cent stake in the company for Rs 714 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available on the BSE, US-based TA Associates through its arm TA FDI Investors sold 93.90 lakh shares, amounting to a 1.26 per cent stake in Jaipur-based AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB).

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 760.07 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 713.78 crore.

Details of the buyers of AU SFB's shares could not be ascertained on the BSE.

 

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank fell 0.93 per cent to close at Rs 764.70 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read

Fixed Deposit

Up to 9% interest rates: FD rates in may, small fin banks lead

Indian Flag, India

India pushes for Global Ocean Pact, launches data portal at UN meet

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducts a successful flight test of the New Generation AKASH air defence missile from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha on January 12, 2024. Image credit: PIB

Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence, German firm tie up to make munitions

Anil Ambani, owner of Reliance Infra

Pay ₹1,169 crore to Reliance Infrastructure arm: Bombay HC to MMRDA

capex

India Inc to double capex to $850 billion in 5 years, says S&P report

In a separate block deal on the BSE, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) sold 1.25 lakh shares of Bajaj Finserv for Rs 25 crore through an open market transaction.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 1,983.8 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 24.80 crore.

These shares were acquired by Paris-based BNP Paribas through its affiliate BNP Paribas Financial Markets at the same price.

The scrip of Bajaj Finserv slipped 0.92 per cent to settle at Rs 1998.35 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Premiumhospitals health hospital bed

Hospitals raise cybersecurity spend amid rising attacks, AI adoption

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

Govt plans additional Rs 5,400 crore VGF to create 30 GWh battery storage

capgemini

Capgemini to help Dai-ichi Life set up GCC in India for digital boost

SC rejects plea seeking clarity on restructuring wages for EPF deduction

Real wage growth likely to taper to 6.5% in FY26: India Ratings

EV chargers, Electric vehicles, EVs

Dedicated PLI scheme for green HEMMs vital to boost investment: Report

Topics : small finance bank BSE Morgan Stanley

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayAppendix Cancer RiseDelhi weather TodayHousefull 5 Box office CollectionLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon