RBI Governor slated to brief parliamentary finance panel's review of IBC

As part of its review of the working of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has called Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra to appear before it on 10 July.

At its previous two meetings on the subject, held on 28 and 29 May, committee members had flagged “ambiguities” in the IBC. The Supreme Court judgment quashing JSW Steel’s resolution plan for Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL) had also featured in the committee’s discussions.