Average loan size falls in Kishor, rises in Shishu and Tarun categories

The average ticket size of the sanctioned amount under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) scheme for the Kishor category has decreased to Rs 1,20,111 in FY25, down from Rs 2,08,037 in FY16. However, the average ticket size for the Shishu category was Rs 19,411, which increased to Rs 37,403 in FY25. Meanwhile, the Tarun category saw an increase in its average ticket size from Rs 7,67,555 in FY16 to Rs 8,46,313 in FY25.

Bihar leads the top five states based on the number of loan accounts sanctioned, with 5.95 crore loan accounts, followed closely by Tamil Nadu with 5.82 crore accounts. Uttar Pradesh ranks third with 5.16 crore loan accounts, while West Bengal comes in fourth with 5.15 crore accounts. Karnataka completes the list in fifth place with 4.98 crore loan accounts.

The PMMY was launched on April 8, 2015, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the goal of providing collateral-free institutional credit of up to Rs 20 lakh through Member Lending Institutions (MLIs). “This initiative was designed to give micro and small businesses access to institutional financing, which was previously unavailable to them. The loan is available for income-generating activities in manufacturing, trading, services, or allied agricultural sectors, and is available through four loan categories,” said the Department of Financial Services (DFS) in its statement. The first category is Shishu (loans up to Rs 50,000), followed by Kishor (loans between Rs 50,000 and Rs 5 lakh), Tarun (loans between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh), and Tarun Plus (loans up to Rs 20 lakh for entrepreneurs who have successfully repaid previous loans under the Tarun category).