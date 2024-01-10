Home / Finance / News / Axis Bank gives Rs 1 bn loan to Everest Fleet for 4 years to purchase EVs

Axis Bank gives Rs 1 bn loan to Everest Fleet for 4 years to purchase EVs

Everest Fleet is one of the largest independent fleet management providers in the country. This transaction will support the fleet to accelerate the use of electric vehicles

The private sector lender believes that the collaboration will empower companies that are working towards fostering sustainable transportation solutions to fight climate change
Aathira Varier Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 7:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Axis Bank, in collaboration with GuarantCo, has extended a loan worth Rs 1 billion to Everest Fleet for a period of four years to purchase electric vehicles as a part of the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG). The electric vehicles will be deployed as green taxis in India.

Everest Fleet is one of the largest independent fleet management providers in the country. This transaction will support the fleet to accelerate the use of electric vehicles. The private sector lender believes that the collaboration will empower companies that are working towards fostering sustainable transportation solutions to fight climate change.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Rajiv Anand, Deputy Managing Director, Axis Bank said, "Through this blended finance transaction, we have supported a service model and mobilised development capital. We are consistently striving not only to encourage communities to adopt electric vehicles but also catalysing progress towards a greener, cleaner future for all, echoing our commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”

This transaction is expected to help at least 1,000 drivers which makes a direct contribution to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11.2 (Provide access to safe, affordable, accessible and sustainable transport systems for all), SDG 11.6 (Reduce the adverse per capita environmental impact of cities) and SDG 13 (Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts).

The funds allocated are a part of a $200 million INR equivalent framework guarantee agreement signed between GuarantCo and Axis Bank in May 2022. According to which, funds between $300 and $400 million in INR equivalent will be mobilised to finance the e-mobility ecosystem in India. GuarantCo has provided a two-thirds on-demand credit guarantee to Axis Bank for this transaction.

The Rs 1 billion or $12.1 million loan provided to Everest Fleet is the second transaction closed under the framework agreement after providing Rs 2.5 billion ($30 million) loan to an impact-focused non-bank financial institution in the e-mobility ecosystem in India.

Also Read

Axis Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit up 10% at Rs 5,864 crore, NII up 19%

Axis Bank Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 40.5% YoY, gross NPAs down to 1.96%

MFSL up 12%; hits 52-wk high on Axis Bank buying balance stake in Max Life

Bain Capital nominee Ashish Kotecha steps down from board of Axis Bank

Axis Bank launches NEO for Business transaction banking platform for MSMEs

SMFG India Credit raises Rs 600 crore via maiden rupee debt issuance

Govt appoints Rajay Kumar Sinha as Irdai's member for three years

Cen banks to intervene more in bond mkt; regulation needs review: ICMA

SBI raising $300 mn via medium term bonds, assigned BBB- ratings by S&P

Rupee dwindles 4 paise, reaches 83.17 against US dollar in early trade

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Axis BankBanksBanking sectorElectric Vehicles

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story