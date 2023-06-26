Home / Finance / News / Axis Bank to grow up to 6% faster than industry in medium to long term: CEO

Axis Bank to grow up to 6% faster than industry in medium to long term: CEO

Axis Bank said it will continue to grow 4-6% faster than the industry in the medium to long term, helped by focus on rural and semi-urban markets

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Axis Bank

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 10:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Axis Bank on Monday said it will continue to grow 4-6 per cent faster than the industry in the medium to long term, helped by focus on rural and semi-urban markets, improving digital infrastructure and Citibank India retail business.

Fiscal year 2023 was a breakout year for digital banking platform Axis 2.0 and the early leadership in building proprietary in-house digital native capabilities with full stack engineering, product and a design team of about 400 people have started yielding results, according to Axis Bank Managing Director and CEO Amitabh Chaudhry.

"Given the powerful integrated platform we are building, we will continue to grow 400 to 600 bps faster than the industry in the medium to long term.

"The significant strides we made during the year on our customer obsession journey, digital capabilities, Bharat Banking and successful acquisition of Citibank India Consumer Business further give us the confidence in sustaining this performance," he said in a message to shareholders.

In March last year, Axis Bank completed the acquisition of Citibank's consumer business and Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) consumer business.

The positioning in the credit cards business has strengthened with the card advances market share improving by 450 basis points (bps) to 16.3 per cent, led by the acquisition of a quality and complementary credit card franchise.

According to the bank's annual report, the liability franchise received a boost with over 100 bps improvement in CASA ratio and access to over 1,600 Suvidha corporate relationships.

The integration of Citibank India Consumer Business remains well on track with about 3,200 Citi employees now integrated into the Axis organisation structure, it said.

Early traction from the Citibank customer base has been quite positive, it said, adding the interactions with several high-value customers suggest their acknowledgment of the seamless transition, continuation of highest levels of service, access to Axis Bank's extensive network of branches and wide product portfolio under the One Axis umbrella.

"We have already started incremental onboarding of erstwhile 'Suvidha' salary accounts on Axis Bank platform for additional locations across the country where Citi was hitherto not present. While the acquired Citi business being entirely retail runs at a higher cost, it comes with higher return ratios and is ROE accretive post integration," it said.

It does not impede the ability to deliver aspirational Return on Equity (ROE), the report said.

"We have identified 60+ synergy initiatives across the bank as we look to drive revenue and cost benefits. We believe that this integration between two highly complementary institutions will enable us to create the gold standard in the retail space," it said.

During the fiscal 2022-23, the report said the bank witnessed strong growth in deposits and advances led by focus on improving quality and granularity across businesses.

On advances, it said, the bank continued to grow faster than the industry with domestic loan book growth of 23 per cent y-o-y.

Also Read

Axis Bank shares slide 2.4% post Q4 results; what should investors do?

Analysts raise Axis Bank's earnings forecast; to track deposit growth ahead

Axis Bank CEO flags risks of slowing economic growth, says report

Axis Bank-Citi deal: Synergies seen FY25 onwards on deposit, AUM attrition

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan injured on sets of 'Project K', returns home

RBI finalises norms for banks to hold capital for operational risks

RBI slaps penalties on Standard Chartered Bank-India, other entities

'RBI need not rush to ease rates unless certain of stable-low inflation'

Govt to launch portal for unclaimed shares, dividends by February 2024

RBI's pivot to rate cuts to begin only in early 2024: Rating agency S&P

Topics :Axis BankCitibankMarketsIndia’s rural markets

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story