Home / Finance / News / Bank credit raised by India Inc drops to 22% in Q1FY26, shows data

Bank credit raised by India Inc drops to 22% in Q1FY26, shows data

Corporates increasingly turn to debt capital markets as bank credit share in fundraising hits multi-year low, signalling shift in funding dynamics

bank credit
premium
bank credit
Subrata Panda Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 12:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The incremental share of bank credit in overall resources being raised by corporations dropped substantially from  44.6 per cent in the financial year 2023 (FY24) to 31.3 per cent in FY25, and further to 22 per cent in Q1FY26, according to a report by SBI Research. 
 
During this time, resources from the debt capital market through corporate bonds and commercial papers (CPs) went up significantly. 
 
In FY24, resources were at 16.5 per cent and 22.2 per cent, respectively, which went up to 18.4 per cent and 27.1 per cent in FY25, and 31.5 per cent and 41.9 per cent in Q1FY26, the report said. This is one of the major reasons why the credit growth in the system has lagged since last year. Latest data showed the pace of bank credit growth inched up to 9.8 per cent year-on-year 
(Y-o-Y) in the fortnight ended July 11, 2025, while deposit growth remained steady at 10.1 per cent Y-o-Y. 
 
During the same period last year, banking system credit grew 14 per cent while deposits increased 11.3 per cent.   
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Banking system liquidity surplus reaches ₹4.09 trillion amid govt spending

NCAER suggests ₹14K cr annual green grant for states to meet RE target

Banks complete re-KYC of over 1.42 mn accounts in first month of campaign

Premium

PNB Housing Finance to consider external, internal candidates for MD & CEO

Govt pushes financial inclusion as banks open 559 mn Jan Dhan accounts

Topics :Finance NewsBank creditBanking Industry

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story