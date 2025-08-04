Home / Finance / News / Banks complete re-KYC of over 1.42 mn accounts in first month of campaign

Banks complete re-KYC of over 1.42 mn accounts in first month of campaign

In the first month of the nationwide re-KYC campaign, over 1.42 million bank accounts were re-verified, and thousands of new enrollments were made under various government schemes

KYC
Since many of the accounts are completing 10 years — after which re-KYC is mandatory — banks are conducting these Gram Panchayat-level camps over a three-month period to facilitate the re-KYC process. (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In the first month of the nationwide campaign by banks at the Gram Panchayat (GP) level to re-verify the KYC details of existing Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts, as well as other bank accounts, the re-KYC process for over 1.42 million bank accounts has been completed.
 
Additionally, over 600,000 new accounts have been opened under PMJDY, more than 700,000 have enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), 1.2 million have enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and around 300,000 under the Atal Pension Yojana (APY).
 
More than 100,000 camps were conducted during this time. The three-month drive, which started on July 1, is set to end on September 30, 2025.
 
The camps are also being utilized to raise awareness about unclaimed deposits and address grievances.
 
The Department of Financial Services (DFS), Government of India, and the Reserve Bank of India are closely monitoring the progress of this campaign. Banks have been permitted to use the services of Business Correspondents (BCs) in the re-KYC process. Accordingly, BCs are also participating in the camps alongside banks present in the GPs to facilitate customers in updating their KYC status. 
 
PMJDY was launched in August 2014 to bank the unbanked by facilitating the opening of basic savings bank deposit accounts, with associated features such as RuPay debit cards and an in-built overdraft facility. As of now, over 559 million accounts have been opened under PMJDY.
 
Since many of the accounts are completing 10 years — after which re-KYC is mandatory — banks are conducting these Gram Panchayat-level camps over a three-month period to facilitate the re-KYC process.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Banking system liquidity surplus reaches ₹4.09 trillion amid govt spending

Provide ₹14K crore worth 'green grants' to states to meet RE targets: NCAER

Premium

PNB Housing Finance to consider external, internal candidates for MD & CEO

Govt pushes financial inclusion as banks open 559 mn Jan Dhan accounts

GST evasion of ₹7.08 trn detected in 5 yrs, includes ITC fraud of ₹1.79 trn

Topics :Bankse-KYCfinance sector

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story