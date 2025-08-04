Banks complete re-KYC of over 1.42 mn accounts in first month of campaign

In the first month of the nationwide campaign by banks at the Gram Panchayat (GP) level to re-verify the KYC details of existing Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana ( PMJDY ) accounts, as well as other bank accounts, the re-KYC process for over 1.42 million bank accounts has been completed.

Additionally, over 600,000 new accounts have been opened under PMJDY, more than 700,000 have enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), 1.2 million have enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and around 300,000 under the Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

More than 100,000 camps were conducted during this time. The three-month drive, which started on July 1, is set to end on September 30, 2025.

The camps are also being utilized to raise awareness about unclaimed deposits and address grievances. ALSO READ: FinMin may bring cheques, credit cards, higher overdrafts in PMJDY 2.0 The Department of Financial Services (DFS), Government of India, and the Reserve Bank of India are closely monitoring the progress of this campaign. Banks have been permitted to use the services of Business Correspondents (BCs) in the re-KYC process. Accordingly, BCs are also participating in the camps alongside banks present in the GPs to facilitate customers in updating their KYC status. PMJDY was launched in August 2014 to bank the unbanked by facilitating the opening of basic savings bank deposit accounts, with associated features such as RuPay debit cards and an in-built overdraft facility. As of now, over 559 million accounts have been opened under PMJDY.