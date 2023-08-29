Home / Finance / News / Banks to remain closed for 16 days in September; check full list here

Banks to remain closed for 16 days in September; check full list here

Bank holiday September 2023: With 12 official holidays in various states and four weekends, the banks will remain closed for sixteen days. Here's the complete list

BS Web Team New Delhi
Full list of bank holidays in September 2023

Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 11:21 AM IST
Indian banks are set to remain closed for 16 days in September in the lead-up to the festive season. According to the holiday schedule released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), there are 12 official holidays for the coming month. When accounting for alternate Saturdays and Sundays, the total number of bank holidays in September reaches 16.

Bank holidays are mainly categorised into three types: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instrument Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Bank Account Closing Holidays.

Customers with pending banking tasks are advised to schedule their visits to the bank in advance to sidestep any last-minute inconvenience.

Bank Holidays in September 2023: Full List

September 6 – Sri Krishna Janmashtami
(Banks to be closed in Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar)

September 7 – Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Sri Krishna Ashtami
(Banks to be closed in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar)

September 8 – G-20 Summit
(Banks to be closed in Delhi due to the G-20 Summit)

September 18 – Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayaka Chaturthi
(Banks to be closed in Karnataka and Telangana)

September 19 – Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)
(Banks to be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Goa)

September 20 – Ganesh Chaturthi (Second day)/Nuakhai
(Banks to be closed in Odisha and Goa)

September 22 – Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day
(Banks to be closed in Kerala)

September 23 – Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh
(Banks to be closed in Jammu and Kashmir)

September 25 – Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardev
(Banks to be closed in Assam)

September 27 – Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammad)
(Banks to be closed in Jammu and Kerala)

September 28 – Eid-E-Milad/Eid-e-Meeladunnabi (Prophet Muhammad's Birthday) (Bara Vafat)
(Banks to be closed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand)

September 29 – Indrajatra/Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi
(Banks to be closed in Sikkim, and Jammu and Srinagar)

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 11:21 AM IST

