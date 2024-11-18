CBIC extends due date for Oct GSTR-3B filing in Maha, J'khand till Nov 21

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Monday extended by a day till November 21 the last date for GST taxpayers in Maharashtra and Jharkhand to file GSTR-3B and pay taxes for October.

The polling for the legislative assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand is scheduled for November 20.

In an X post, CBIC said November 20 is also the due date for filing the GSTR-3B return for October 2024, and this may cause difficulty to the taxpayers of these states in finding time to exercise their right to vote for the election.

"The Government, with the approval of GST Implementation Committee (GIC), has decided to extend the due date of filing of Form GSTR-3B for the month of October 2024 for the registered persons having their principal place of business in the said states from 2O.11.2024 to 21.11.2024," CBIC said.