Bank NPAs fall further in March; may rise under baseline scenario: RBI

Gross and net non-performing assets of scheduled commercial banks fell further by the end of March to 1.8 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively, according to the Reserve Bank of India's Financial Stability Report released on Tuesday.

The improvement in asset quality was broad-based across bank groups.

While credit quality improved across all broad economic sectors, the report highlighted that agriculture continued to exhibit the highest gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio of 5.1 per cent and accounted for the largest share of scheduled commercial banks' GNPAs at 37.2 per cent in March 2026.

However, the stress test showed that, under the baseline scenario, the aggregate GNPA ratio of 46 banks may edge up from 1.8 per cent in March 2026 to 1.9 per cent by March 2028. Under adverse scenarios 1 and 2, it may rise to 3.8 per cent and 4.1 per cent, respectively.