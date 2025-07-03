Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 05:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / HC restrains Patanjali from airing TV ads disparaging Dabur Chyawanprash

The Delhi High Court restrained Patanjali Ayurved from airing TV ads disparaging Dabur's Chyawanprash products, following Dabur's plea for an injunction against the allegedly defamatory campaign.

Dabur moved two interim injunction applications in the suit in which summons were issued in December last year.

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

The Delhi High Court on Thursday restrained Patanjali Ayurved from airing any television advertisements disparaging Dabur's Chyawanprash products. The HC decision came on a plea moved by Dabur India, seeking an injunction against the alleged defamatory advertising campaign.
 
Justice Mini Pushkarna allowed the interim applications filed by Dabur India. A detailed order copy is awaited. The matter has now been listed for 14 July. 
 
Dabur moved two interim injunction applications in the suit in which summons were issued in December last year. In the second injunction application, Dabur alleged that after the issuance of summons, Patanjali ran 6,182 advertisements against its product in one week.
   
Patanjali Ayurved has also claimed that its product contains 51 herbs, compared to Dabur's 40, and allegedly suggested that Chyawanprash sold by other brands contains mercury. Dabur has denied such claims, alleging that Patanjali's advertisement specifically refers to Dabur's product made with 40 herbs as 'ordinary.' It also said that Patanjali was disparaging their brand by calling Dabur ordinary.

Topics : Patanjali Patanjali Ayurveda Dabur Delhi High Court

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

