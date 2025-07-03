Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 08:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajaj Finance's new loans increase 23% in Q1 FY26, AUM jumps 25%

Bajaj Finance's new loans increase 23% in Q1 FY26, AUM jumps 25%

Bajaj Finance on Thursday, in its quarterly update, reported a 23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in new loans booked in the April-June quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26). The company booked 13.49 million loans during the period, compared to 10.97 million loans in Q1FY25.
 
The Pune-based lender reported a 25 per cent YoY jump in assets under management (AUM) in Q1FY26 to Rs 4.41 trillion, compared to Rs 3.54 trillion in the corresponding period last year. During the quarter, its AUM grew by Rs 24,750 crore. 
 
Similarly, in Q1FY26, its customer franchise increased by 4.69 million to 106.51 million. In the corresponding period last year (Q1FY25), its customer franchise stood at 88.11 million.
 
 
Meanwhile, the deposit book of the lender grew 15 per cent YoY to Rs 72,100 crore as of June 30, 2025, compared to Rs 62,774 crore in the same period last year.
 

