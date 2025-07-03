UCO Bank's total business jumps 13% to Rs 5.24 trillion in Q1FY26

UCO Bank on Thursday reported a 13.67 per cent year-on-year growth in its total business, which rose to Rs 5.24 lakh crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to Rs 4.61 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

According to provisional figures disclosed to bourses, total advances stood at Rs 2.25 lakh crore, registering a 16.58 per cent year-on-year increase, while total deposits rose 11.57 per cent to Rs 2.99 lakh crore during the same period.

Domestic advances showed even stronger performance with a nearly 20 per cent year-on-year growth, reaching Rs 2 lakh crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1.67 lakh crore a year ago. Domestic deposits also grew 9.80 per cent to Rs 2.80 lakh crore.