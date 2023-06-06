Home / Finance / News / Banks can offer NDF contracts to resident Indians for hedging: RBI

Banks can offer NDF contracts to resident Indians for hedging: RBI

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's central bank has issued rules allowing banks to offer non-deliverable forward contracts involving the rupee to resident Indians.

Reuters MUMBAI
Banks can offer NDF contracts to resident Indians for hedging: RBI

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 7:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's central bank has issued rules allowing banks to offer non-deliverable forward contracts involving the rupee to resident Indians.

These contracts can be issued to non-retail residents for hedging purposes and settled in Indian rupees, the Reserve Bank of India said in a notification.

For contracts with a person resident outside India, the settlement can be in Indian rupees or any foreign currency, it said.

The central bank had announced its plans to expand the NDF market in April but rules were awaited.

Banks can issue these contracts via IFSC banking units. An IFSC Banking Unit, or "IBU", is a bank permitted by the Reserve Bank of India to operate from an International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

 

(Reporting by Ira Dugal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Despite heavy supply, debt cost slips marginally for states to 7.32%

Visits to banks, physical presentation of documents can be avoided: Report

RBI monetary policy committee begins deliberations on finalising key rates

Sidbi signs MoU with HDFC Bank to offer financial solutions to MSMEs

Multi-asset funds: Diversified portfolio ensures smoother experience

Topics :RBIBanks

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 9:35 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story