Home / Finance / News / RBI monetary policy committee begins deliberations on finalising key rates

RBI monetary policy committee begins deliberations on finalising key rates

The Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting monetary policy committee (MPC) on Tuesday began its three-day long deliberations on deciding the key repo rates

IANS New Delhi
RBI monetary policy committee begins deliberations on finalising key rates

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 6:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting monetary policy committee (MPC) on Tuesday began its three-day long deliberations on deciding the key repo rates.

The panel will announce, on June 8, its decision whether to hold the rates (which it had done during it's previous meeting in April) or revise them upwards or cut them.

In April, the MPC had kept the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 6.5 per cent on the back of easing retail inflation and the need to push economic growth.

Earlier, the RBI had cumulatively hiked the repo rate by 250 basis points since May 2022 in a bid to contain inflation.

The MPC is meeting in the backdrop of retail inflation declining to an 18-month low of 4.7 per cent in April.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das heads the six-member MPC.

--IANS

ans/vd

Also Read

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

Sidbi signs MoU with HDFC Bank to offer financial solutions to MSMEs

Multi-asset funds: Diversified portfolio ensures smoother experience

Course5 Intelligence announces second close of $53 million funding round

75% of Indian businesses will increase investment on data streaming: Report

RBI not to remove its finger from repo rate pause button: Experts

Topics :RBImonetary policyInterest Rates

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 9:14 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story