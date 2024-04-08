Banks should focus on increased participation in rupee derivatives mkt: Das

The banks should focus on enhancing the participation of Indian entities in the INR derivatives markets, both domestically and internationally, while maintaining a prudent approach, said the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday.

He noted that despite some progress, the involvement of domestic banks in derivative markets remained limited, with only a few active market-makers. Das mentioned that while Indian banks are gradually increasing their presence in global markets, their footprint is still relatively small. Currently, domestic banks primarily interact with global market-makers rather than end clients and have yet to establish themselves as significant market-makers globally.

While speaking at the FIMMDA-PDAI Annual Conference on Monday, he stated, “The participation of domestic banks in derivative markets remains limited with only a small number of active market-makers. The participation of Indian banks in global markets is growing, but it is quite small. Domestic banks are dealing with market-makers in global markets rather than with end clients and are yet to emerge as market-makers of note globally.”

He also said that the journey towards pricing transparency is ongoing, with room for further improvement. Retail customers still do not receive deals comparable to those offered to larger clients. Effective market-making and accurate pricing for smaller transactions on NDS-OM are essential. Disparities in pricing between small and large customers in FX markets exceed what operational factors alone can justify. Banks may need to increase efforts to promote the use of the FX Retail platform. He noted that certain individuals or entities continue to misuse banking channels to fund unauthorized activities on FX trading platforms. This calls for heightened vigilance by banks.

The governor highlighted six areas that require attention. He observed that liquidity within Over-the-Counter (OTC) derivatives markets, particularly in interest rate derivatives, is concentrated in a few products, limiting the broader economy's ability to hedge effectively. Furthermore, the market for credit derivatives, crucial for facilitating lower-rated corporate bonds, has not yet gained significant traction.

“I am, however, pleased to note that the first credit default swap (CDS) transaction after the issuance of the revised guidelines, which came into effect in May 2022, was undertaken last week. In many ways, all domestic market participants are yet to fully embrace the new regulatory framework and exploit the opportunities it presents,” he concluded.