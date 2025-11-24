Home / Finance / News / Banks, state firms plan $3.5 bn in bond sales before GDP data, MPC meet

Banks, state firms plan $3.5 bn in bond sales before GDP data, MPC meet

India's GDP data for the July-September quarter is scheduled for Friday and the monetary policy decision will follow on December 5

Reuters MUMBAI
Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 5:17 PM IST
Indian lenders and state-run firms are racing to raise up to $3.5 billion through bonds ahead of India's GDP data and monetary policy decision amid concerns that interest rates might not be slashed, bankers said on Monday.
 
State-owned Power Finance Corp, Indian Railway Finance Corp, Small Industries Development Bank of India, and NABARD aim to raise a combined 240 billion rupees ($2.7 billion), while Axis Bank and Bank of India plan to raise 75 billion rupees, according to bankers, who did not want to be named as they are not authorised to speak to media.
 
India's GDP data for the July-September quarter is scheduled for Friday and the monetary policy decision will follow on December 5.
 
While economists expect the central bank to cut rates, overnight index swaps â€” a key indicator of short-term rate expectations â€” suggest a status quo. A stronger growth print will also reduce the likelihood of rate cuts.
 
"Issuers are front-loading their bond plans because hopes of a December rate cut have diminished. This is companies' way of locking current borrowing costs, since any status-quo decision by the six-member panel could push yields higher," said Saurav Ghosh, co-founder of online bond trading platform Jiraaf.
 
Large corporate issues are being comfortably absorbed by institutional investors, and the supply should be digested by the market, Ghosh said.
 
Indian companies have raised 6.87 trillion rupees via bonds so far this fiscal year that ends March 2026, according to data aggregator Prime Database.
 
Even if the Reserve Bank of India cuts rates, it is unlikely to have a significant impact on yields, Suresh Darak, founder of Bondbazaar, an online bond trading platform, said.
 
"Only measures like open market purchases or a cut in cash reserve ratio can create a stronger downward impact on yields."
 
Companies Targeted quantum Tenor in billion rupees
 
SIDBI 60 3 year 2 month NABARD 70 3 year 3 month PFC 30 3 year 5 month PFC 30 10 years IRFC 50 10 years Axis Bank 50 10 years Bank of India 25 10 years

Topics :BondsBankersBanking IndustryMPC

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

